Rind suspends SDPO, two SHOs over poor performance

Karachi police chief Khadim Hussain Rind on Sunday held his first Darbar, during which he suspended an SDPO and two SHOs. He warned SPs and SDPOs to use their powers under the chain of command, stressing that SHOs must be appointed on merit and with zero tolerance.

Officials said Addl IGP Rind addressed all senior and junior officers of the city police at the police headquarters, Garden. He told the officers that the availability of personnel should be ensured at the police HQ.

He ordered the investigation and operation wings to cooperate with each other from the time of the registration of cases until the arrested suspects’ punishment awarded by the courts.

He said that to ensure a positive attitude and mutual cooperation between the police and the public, SHOs should ensure that they meet the public for two hours a day on a daily basis.

He directed SHOs to devise appropriate strategies to control street crime on a priority basis. He ordered strict action against land grabbing, smuggling, drug peddling, electricity theft, water hoarding and other crimes.

He hinted at paying surprise visits to review the performance of SHOs. On the occasion he suspended the Sohrab Goth SDPO Chaudhry Sohail Faiz, and the Surjani and Rizvia SHOs over their poor performance, and ordered an inquiry.

Officials said Rind appointed West DIG Asim Qaimkhani as inquiry officer, adding that he directed the investigation SP to review the steps taken to improve the investigation wing.

They said the city police chief made it clear that he would not spare any DSP or any other officer who is not performing their duties with honesty and dignity.