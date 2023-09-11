Asia Cup 2023: Rain forces Pak-India cricket clash into reserve day

Ground staff cover the pitch as rain stops play during the Asia Cup 2023 Super Four ODI cricket match between India and Pakistan at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on September 10, 2023. — AFP

COLOMBO: Amid incessant rain, umpires on Sunday decided to call off the Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 clash between arch-rivals Pakistan and India for Sunday. The game will now continue from the same point from today (Monday) with no overs lost.

Pakistan won the toss and decided to bowl first against India in the high-voltage clash. When the match was stopped due to rain, India were 147/2 in 24.1 overs.

At one stage it seemed that a 34-over match would be possible but rain once again returned to dash the hopes of cricket fans.

According to the playing conditions, the game will continue from this point tomorrow with no overs lost.

Pakistan have fielded an unchanged playing XI for the clash. Meanwhile, India have made two changes with one of them being forced after Shreyas Iyer picked up a spasm in the back moments before the toss and will be replaced by KL Rahul. Jasprit Bumrah has also replaced Mohammad Shami in India’s lineup.

After beating Bangladesh by seven wickets in their first Super Four match, the Men in Green will look forward to continuing their excellent form in the Asia Cup.

“We will bowl first. I think there is a bit of moisture, we need to use that. Always, India-Pakistan is high intensity, but we will take it match to match. As a team, we are playing well, we are focused on this one,” Pakistan captain Babar Azam said at the toss.

Meanwhile, India are playing their first match in the Super 4 stage. “Looking to bat first. There will be a challenge upfront, but the way we guys batted last time around gives us confidence. Every game is important for us, but one thing at a time to focus on,” said Indian skipper Rohit Sharma.

The Group stage match between India and Pakistan on September 2 was washed out in Pallekele.

This is a big match because even one loss in the Super 4s can send you on the brink of “must-win territory”, and with in-form Sri Lanka set to face both these sides next week, the two points at stake today are in high demand.

There is also a small chance that today’s fixture is the last India v Pakistan fixture at the 2023 Asia Cup because Sri Lanka are strong contenders to be a finalist and history tells us that India and Pakistan have never met at Asia Cup finals.

Playing XIsPakistan: Babar Azam (c), Imam-ul-Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Rizwan, Agha Salman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf.

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Ishan Kishan (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj