Steps to boost collaboration between SUPARCO, HED discussed

LAKKI MARWAT: A delegation from the Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (SUPARCO) met Higher Education Department officials and discussed matters pertaining to advancing educational technology and improving strategic collaboration for the development of an advanced higher education management information system.

Officials said the SUPARCO team met with Additional Secretary Syed Mazhar Ali Shah and others in Peshawar.

“The purpose of this momentous meeting was to forge a strategic collaboration between SUPARCO and HED for the development of an advanced Higher Education Management Information System (HEMIS) integrated with a state-of-the-art geo-tagging system,” said an official.

He said that the partnership also included the establishment of a dedicated control room within the Higher Education Department.

“The meeting, which saw productive discussions and a shared commitment to advancing educational technology, resulted in a unanimous decision to proceed with the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MOU) at the next scheduled meeting,” he claimed.

The official said that this pioneering initiative underscored the dedication of both SUPARCO and HED to harnessing cutting-edge technology to enhance the efficiency and effectiveness of higher education management.

“The proposed HEMIS geo-tagging system will provide valuable insights and data for streamlined decision-making processes, while the control room will serve as a hub for monitoring and coordination, ensuring the seamless integration of these innovative solutions,” she maintained.