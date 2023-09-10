CM opens first-ever utility store in jail

LAHORE : Caretaker CM Punjab Mohsin Naqvi visited Kot Lakhpat Jail on Saturday and inaugurated utility store established in the jail to provide real relief to the prisoners for the first in history of Punjab here on Saturday.

With the establishment of a utility store, the exploitative system of decades old of the jail canteen has been eliminated. The prisoners can purchase quality edibles on subsidised rates from the utility store while jail staff members can also purchase from the utility store.

Earlier, an agreement was signed between the Punjab govt and Utility Stores Corporation at Kot Lakhpat Jail in the presence of CM for the establishment of utility stores in other prisons of Punjab.

CM Naqvi directed to establish utility stores in other prisons of Punjab within 30 days. He apprised that a bakery will also be opened in the prisons.

Meanwhile, Caretaker CM made another mega decision as construction, repair and upgradation of police stations across Punjab will be made. The motorbikes of Dolphin Police and vehicles of the Police Response Unit will be repaired.