National Heritage & Culture Division plans to revive cultural, literary heritage

Islamabad:A comprehensive plan has been developed by the National Heritage & Culture Division (NH&CD) to revive the cultural and literary heritage of the nation.

The revival plan was presented during a meeting at the Division, with Caretaker Federal Minister for National Heritage and Culture Jamal Shah presiding.

The revitalisation plan was introduced during a meeting at the Division, with Caretaker Federal Minister for National Heritage and Culture Jamal Shah leading the discussion.

During the meeting, a thorough discussion took place regarding several initiatives in line with the vision of the Federal Minister for National Heritage and Culture.

Additionally, the meeting delved into the details of an upcoming three-day national-level conference focused on cultural education and literature, with an emphasis on Pakistani children and youth.

This conference is scheduled to be organized in the near future. The minister instructed all departments to work together in developing an annual calendar encompassing youth-oriented leadership programs and cultural events.

These events would include artist camps, youth festivals, talent hunts, film festivals, music concerts, exhibitions, youth leadership conferences, and theatrical performances, among various other art forms.

The goal is to coordinate efforts across departments to maximize their impact on the youth. Federal Minister Jamal Shah explained that as part of the revival plan, mentorship programs will be set up to connect young individuals with experienced artists and mentors, with the aim of preserving and promoting our cultural heritage.

He also mentioned the initiation of calligraphy courses in Madaris, designed to instil artistic appreciation in the minds of young Madaris students.

Furthermore, the minister highlighted the establishment of youth volunteer groups and forums, which will actively collaborate with relevant departments and nurture their potential future leadership roles in advancing inclusivity.

He mentioned that a talent hunt show will be launched in partnership with PTV and PBC. Additionally, the minister expressed the intention to present excellence awards and prizes to the youth.

Furthermore, he put forward the idea of creating a heritage channel to actively promote our cultural and literary heritage.

The meeting also addressed the revitalisation of cultural infrastructure within the Islamabad Capital Territory. The goal is to transform these facilities into vibrant hubs of activity, thereby generating employment opportunities for artists across various domains.

This initiative serves as a model, with the aim of encouraging provinces to adopt similar approaches. Additionally, the minister shared plans for his Division to collaborate with the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, PNCA, and PBC in establishing a National Music Academy.

The meeting also explored the development of listed archaeological sites as a means to attract foreign investment. The objective is to unlock the full potential of these cultural resources, utilising them as instruments of national integration, peace, and prosperity for the country.

The meeting was attended by a comprehensive representation, including Joint Secretaries, Deputy Secretaries, and Heads of various affiliated departments such as the Pakistan Academy of Letters, National Language Promotion Department, Quaid-i-Azam Academy, Pakistan National Council of the Arts, Lok Virsa, Iqbal Academy Pakistan, National Library of Pakistan, Quaid Mazar Management Board, Urdu Dictionary Board, National Academy of Performing Arts, and National Library of Pakistan.