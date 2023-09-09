Pro-rich bias

One fails to understand why the axe always falls on the ordinary citizens when the International Monetary Fund (IMF) asks the government to cut expenditures and increase revenues. Why is the emphasis laid down on all those products and services that most erode the purchasing power of the poor and middle classes? One example is the electricity and gas bills. Why is the approach of the lending institutions kinder towards the privileged segments of society?
Dr Najeeb A Khan
Islamabad
