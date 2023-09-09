Nawaz confirms Pakistan return in October

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif outside his London home. — AFP/File

LONDON: Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif has for the first time confirmed he will be returning to Pakistan in October.

Nawaz Sharif said this for the first time on Friday during his meeting with workers and supporters at the Stanhope House. Those in attendance included former PM Shehbaz Sharif and PMN leader Chaudhary Tanveer, Danyal Chaudhary, Chaudhary Nadeem Khan, Dr Anjum and others.

Sources present in the meeting at Stanhope House indicated that Nawaz’s travel to Pakistan is confirmed next month although no exact date has been fixed. It’s understood that a date will be announced within ten days.

Geo and The News had revealed three weeks ago that Nawaz Sharif was set to return to Pakistan in the middle of October. Sources have shared with Geo that Nawaz Sharif will be returning in the “second half of October”.

Two weeks ago, Shehbaz Sharif said here that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PMLN) supremo will be returning in October. “Nawaz Sharif will return to Pakistan in October and lead the election campaign and this has been decided after the PMLN party consultations,” the former prime minister said as Nawaz Sharif stood next to him.

Shehbaz Sharif said that Nawaz Sharif will face the law of the land when he is back in Pakistan. Nawaz reached London on November 19, 2019, when he fell critically ill in prison. It was alleged by the family that the Khan-led government and his backers had tried to poison Nawaz. He was treated at the Harley Street Clinic and London Bridge Hospital for four months. The three-time prime minister had been diagnosed with an immune system disorder and doctors in Pakistan recommended that he should go abroad for treatment as his condition continued to deteriorate despite the best possible care in the country.