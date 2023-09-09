Protecting minorities state responsibility: SC

This picture taken on May 15, 2023 shows the building of the Supreme Court in Islamabad. — AFP

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court said on Friday that it was the responsibility of the State to ensure the protection of minority rights enshrined in the Constitution.

A three-member bench of the apex court, headed by Justice Ijazul Ahsan and comprising Justice Munib Akhtar and Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhel, heard the case of arson and rampage in the Christian neighbourhood of Jaranwala town of Faisalabad industrial district, the latest incident of violence against the religious minority.

On August 16, a crowd had vandalized several churches and set scores of houses on fire in Jaranwala after clerics made announcements in mosques, inciting the mob to attack the Christian community under the allegations of blasphemy.

The violent mob that committed arson had also looted valuables from the Christians’ houses that had been abandoned by their owners after calls for protest from the mosques. On Friday, the court, after taking up the application of Samuel Pyaree, summoned reports from the IGP and advocate general on the incident, besides seeking a report from the Punjab Interior Ministry on steps taken by the provincial government after the incident.

During the hearing, Justice Ijazul Ahsen observed that the Sikh community was forced to leave Pakistan, adding the State should ensure taking steps for the protection of the community.

At the outset of the hearing, Sikh community leader Sardar Bashna Singh, Chairman of Baba Guru Nanak Society, apprised the court of the difficulties faced by the community.

He said that in 1947, their people left Pakistan and went to India but they were still living here. He presented details about the ransacking of gurdwaras in Lahore, adding that there was a fear among their youngsters that they were being subjected to target killings. He requested the court issue directions to the Department of Auqaf to erect walls around their gurdwaras and prevent them from being grabbed.

Justice Ijazul Ahsen told the Sikh Community leader that they are seeking a report from all the concerned departments, asking him to provide complete details in this regard.

Later, the court issued notices to the Auqaf Department and advocate generals of all the provinces to submit reports about their respective provinces. The court also sought reports from the KP IGP on the recent target killings in the province.

Justice Ijazul Ahsen observed that in his speech, the father of the nation, Quaid-e-Azam, had made it clear that the rights of minorities would be fully protected

The appellant, Samuel Pyarre, told the court that after the Jananwala incident, hateful speeches were still being made. Later, the court adjourned the hearing for a date-in-office.