Digital Silk Road to stimulate e-commerce collaboration

Islamabad:Pakistan, the fifth most populous country in the world, with the popularity of mobile Internet, the information flow, capital flow and logistics has a certain development foundation, thus the digital transformation has huge growth potential.

Digital Silk Road will help to stimulate Pak-China e-commerce collaboration, said Lin Jianming Chairman and CEO of Chinese sci-tech enterprise Samoyed Cloud Technology. In the future, the company will focus on promoting higher-level and deeper cooperation in the digital field with countries along the Belt and Road, including Pakistan.

The dividend of China’s booming digital trade has provided a pool of business opportunities and injected fresh hope into countries along the Belt and Road, China Economic Net (CEN) reported on Thursday. Up to November 2022, China had established the Digital Silk Road cooperation mechanism with 16 countries and advanced Silk Road e-commerce bilateral cooperation mechanism with 26 countries, including Pakistan. “Next, we’re going to make full use of AI tools to promote technological innovation and learn from successful experience, integrating into Pakistan’s national digital strategy to effectively facilitate the shared prosperity of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC),” he said.

Samoyed Cloud Technology, focused on artificial intelligence (AI), big data, mobile Internet, and cloud computing, exploited the vast potential of Pakistan’s digital economy and launched its e-commerce platform EZTRADER to provide digital trade services for the local retailers importing Chinese products.China’s digital trade has developed vigorously for the past few years.