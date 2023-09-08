Minister annoyed at bad condition of gyne hospital

LAHORE:Punjab Minister for Primary and Secondary Healthcare Dr Jamal Nasir paid a surprise visit to three THQ level hospitals at New Karol, Swaminagar and Pathi Ground areas in the provincial capital on Thursday.

The provincial minister expressed his displeasure over the bad condition of Pathi Ground Gynecology Hospital and directed that the equipment in the nursery for newborn babies should immediately be replaced.

The minister reviewed state of affairs at the hospitals and directed for ensuring attendance as well as physical presence of all doctors as per duty roster in all the hospitals under the administrative control of the Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department. He said that normal delivery cases and C-sections were being carried out free of cost in all govt hospitals across the province, besides vaccination of newborn babies on the directions by Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi. He further asked for keeping the diagnostic laboratories open round the clock in THQ hospitals for conducting necessary tests of patients.

The minister directed for posting more medical officers in government hospital at New Karol in view of the large number of patients visiting this health facility every month. He also directed for posting additional laboratory technicians at Swaminagar Eye and General Hospital to conduct necessary tests of the patients.

Steps to control smog discussed

Punjab Transport Secretary Ahmed Javaid Qazi chaired an important meeting on Thursday to discuss proactive measures regarding smog. During the meeting, the matters related to cooperation with the World Bank under the Punjab Green Development Programme were also discussed.

The meeting included a discussion on the wisdom behind the eco-friendly induction businesses programme. Secretary Transport also briefed about the environment-friendly buses in the city.

Addressing the meeting, Secretary Transport expressed his commitment to shift the transport system to green energy for reducing pollution and enhancing public convenience. An awareness campaign for promoting the use of electric vehicles and its potential in curbing pollution on a large scale was also reviewed. In the meeting, representatives of the World Bank Christopher, Nada, Additional Secretary of Transport Nadia Shafiq, Secy Punjab Transport Authority Faisal, CEO of Punjab Transport Company Faiz and Director of Planning Unit Wasim were also present.