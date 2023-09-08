CM orders quality work at Mayo emergency

LAHORE:The process of upgrading the emergency block at Mayo Hospital has been initiated, with caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi, personally inspecting the progress during his visit on Thursday.

The existing emergency block was set to undergo a transformation into a cutting-edge facility of approximately 200 beds. During the reconstruction phase, emergency services will be temporarily relocated to the TB ward.

As part of the upgrade, the emergency block's elevator will also be made operational. The chief minister entrusted the Department of Communication and Works with the responsibility of completing this vital upgrade.

During his thorough examination, the chief minister scrutinised the laboratory along with the first, second, third, and fourth floors of the emergency block. He emphasised the necessity for the new emergency block to be outfitted with contemporary medical amenities.

Mohsin Naqvi directed that the wiring for the emergency block should be placed underground and underscored the importance of doctors' chambers. He also sought a lasting solution for the walls' seepage problem in the emergency block.

The chief minister extended his visit to the TB ward, evaluating the preparations for the emergency ward's transition. He ordered the replacement of soiled sheets on the beds. He also inspected the police post, the under-construction reading room, and cafeterias, reviewing the progress of these projects. He directed high-speed internet installation in the reading room.

Expressing contentment with the construction standards of the reading room and cafeterias, Mohsin Naqvi stressed that these cafeterias should offer hygienic and quality food items at reasonable prices.

He affirmed his commitment to expediting the Mayo Hospital emergency block upgrade, vowing to personally oversee the process. The Secretary of Communication and Works provided a detailed briefing on the emergency block upgrade, as well as the progress of the reading room and cafeterias.

Agriculture, food and drug authority gears up for operation An important meeting of the Punjab Agriculture, Food and Drug Authority took place at the CM's Office, presided over by the Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi.

The chief minister issued directives to initiate the recruitment process for the Punjab Agriculture, Food and Drug Authority, emphasising the swift operationalisation of the facility.

Naqvi commemorates Navy Day

Caretaker chief minister underscored the significance of September 8 as Navy Day, a pivotal milestone in our national history. It serves as a tribute to the unyielding resolve, sacrifices, and extraordinary achievements of Pakistan Navy personnel, especially the valiant officers during the 1965 war. Much like their counterparts in the air force, the naval forces displayed exceptional courage in facing the enemy.

The chief minister, in his Navy Day message, hailed the officers and personnel of Pakistan Navy, recognising them as a source of immense pride for the nation. The indelible contribution of Pakistan Navy to the 1965 war will forever be etched in history's annals.

Pakistan Navy has emerged as a proficient and dynamic naval force, shouldering increasing responsibilities within the region. The chief minister emphasised that Navy Day serves as a poignant occasion to pay homage to the gallant soldiers of Pakistan Navy. Their unwavering commitment ensures that the spirit of September 8, 1965, lives on.