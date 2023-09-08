KMC to build four parks for differently abled citizens

The Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) on Thursday unveiled plans to create four parks in different areas of the city exclusively tailored for differently abled individuals, with the generous support of the Sindh government and Centre for Autism Rehabilitation Training (CARTS).

The KMC intended to transfer the ownership of these parks to the Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (DEPD), enabling their transformation into recreational havens. "We are committed to doing everything within the KMC's capacity to empower individuals with disabilities," remarked Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab, during a meeting convened at the DEPD office.

The meeting witnessed the participation of high-ranking officials, including the Secretary DEPD, Municipal Commissioner KMC Syed Afzal Zaidi, and the Director General of Parks, KMC.

During the gathering, the Secretary DEPD made a heartfelt plea to the mayor to allocate space within the KMC parks for recreational activities catered to differently abled individuals, highlighting the pressing need in Karachi for facilities designed to meet the unique growth and development requirements of this community.

In response, financial allocations had been designated within the Annual Development Programme (ADP) scheme to revamp four parks with specialised facilities for disabled persons within the current financial year. The identified parks encompassed Malir Saudia Park, Landhi Imran Shaheed Park, Family Park North Karachi, and Kashmir Road Park.

Wahab emphasised that Kashmir Road Park would serve as a pioneering model park exclusively for differently abled citizens. Furthermore, he directed the Director General of Parks to collaborate closely with the Secretary DEPD on site visits to the KMC Parks.