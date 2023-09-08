Dar plunged country into quagmire, says Shahzad Qureshi

Senior leader of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and former Sindh Assembly member Shahzad Qureshi has said the people of Pakistan were fooled by how the dollar was kept artificially stable on the return of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’s financial wizard Ishaq Dar.

In a statement, the PTI leader said Dar’s policies plunged the country into an economic quagmire. He added that due to incompetence of the Pakistan Democratic Movement’s (PDM) government, the dollar had gone above Rs300, inflation rate was at 30 per cent, debt at $6 trillion and business growth had gone negative.

The PDM spent Rs10 billion in 16 months only on advertising, Qureshi said, adding that in contrast, when it came to providing relief to the people, they said they had to wait for permission from the IMF.

The former MPA blamed the political alliance for the sufferings of the people. He also expressed his heartfelt sorrow at the martyrdom of four army men during an encounter with terrorists in Chitral. He said the conspiracies of enemy forces to disrupt the peace of Pakistan would never succeed and the Pakistani nation stood by its security forces.