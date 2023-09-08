Pakistan, South Africa women ODI series begins today

KARACHI: Pakistan women, led by Nida Dar, will face in the first match of their One-day International series at the National Bank Stadium here on Friday (today).

Pakistan will look to continue their recent success when they swept the South African team 3-0 in the T20I series held from September 1 to 4. Now the focus shifts to the upcoming three ODIs, which are also part of the ICC Women's Championship 2022-25. The first ODI in this series will be particularly special as it marks the 100th ODI appearance for skipper Nida Dar.

Nida Dar, known for her all-round abilities, has played 16 ODIs against South Africa, amassing 246 runs, including three half-centuries, and taking 18 wickets, with her best figures being 4-15 against the opposition.

Pakistan, currently ranked fourth in the ICC Women's Championship with 10 points from nine matches, aim to secure maximum points in the upcoming ODI series. This marks Pakistan's third ICC Women's Championship series at home in just over a year, with previous victories against Sri Lanka and Ireland. However, they faced a setback in an away series against Australia earlier this year, losing 3-0.

On the other hand, South Africa, ranked ninth in the ICC Championship 2022-25, have played and won their only series in the ICC Women's Championship, defeating Ireland 3-0. They are currently ranked third in the ODI rankings, while the hosts are ranked 10th.

South Africa's captain, Laura Wolvaardt, who was named player of the series in the T20I series, will be eager to continue her excellent form in the ODIs. Pakistan will rely on players like Sidra Amin, Fatima Sana, and Ghulam Fatima, who have been consistent performers in the ICC Women's Championship. Sidra Amin is the second-highest run-scorer in the championship, with 535 runs from nine matches. In the bowling department, Fatima Sana leads the table with 16 wickets from nine matches. Young leg-spinner Ghulam Fatima has also made her mark with 12 wickets in six matches.

Pakistan and South Africa have faced each other in 25 matches. South Africa have the upper hand with 19 wins. Pakistan have won four times.

Left-arm spinner Nashra Sundhu, who has bowled economically against South Africa in the T20I series and bagged four wickets said: “Our recent 3-0 victory in the T20I series against South Africa was a fantastic confidence booster for the team. We have been working tirelessly on our skills, and it's clear that our hard work is paying off.

“We are well aware that South Africa is a formidable opponent in the ODI format, and we are ready to face the challenge. Our goal is to put up strong performances and secure maximum points to solidify our position in the ICC Women's Championship standings.”

South Africa’s all-rounder Marizanne Kapp, who has bagged 17 wickets and 406 runs in 16 ODI matches against Pakistan said: “I like playing against Pakistan, and ODI cricket is my preferred format of choice. Even though I enjoy the shorter formats as well, I do believe that ODI cricket is my strongest format, so I look forward to the ODI series. I have had success against Pakistan, and hopefully, I can continue that in these conditions. We have seen in the T20I series that Pakistan looks like an all-new outfit they are playing, and it’s really good for women’s cricket.

“In all three T20I games, we weren’t able to finish games resulting in three close losses. We are a relatively younger side compared to what we had in the past, and I think in conditions like this, one needs a bit of experience to pull through.”

Pakistan ODI squad:

Nida Dar (c), Aliya Riaz, Bismah Maroof, Diana Baig, Fatima Sana, Ghulam Fatima, Muneeba Ali, Nashra Sundhu, Omaima Sohail, Sadaf Shamas, Sadia Iqbal, Shawaal Zulfiqar, Sidra Amin, Sidra Nawaz (wk), Umm-e-Hani and Waheeda Akhtar.