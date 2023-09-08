Accurate forecasts

One of the most important issues the world faces today is climate change. Pakistan is among the countries worst affected by the changing climate, which will impact virtually all major sectors of our economy. The sustainable production of crops is especially threatened by global warming and the hydrological catastrophes, such as heavy rains, droughts and floods, which it is causing.

Accurate climate forecasts are crucial in the development of policies, resource management, economic activity, and technological advancement in this period of rapid climate change.

Mehreen Majeed

Karachi