Accurate forecasts

One of the most important issues the world faces today is climate change. Pakistan is among the countries worst affected by the changing climate, which will impact virtually all major sectors of our economy. The sustainable production of crops is especially threatened by global warming and the hydrological catastrophes, such as heavy rains, droughts and floods, which it is causing.
Accurate climate forecasts are crucial in the development of policies, resource management, economic activity, and technological advancement in this period of rapid climate change.
Mehreen Majeed
Karachi
The escalating rate of joblessness is a matter of great concern, and urgent action is required to alleviate its impact...
Sugar prices are going up, exceeding the price of flour and milk and causing a dispute between the PML-N and the PPP....
This refers to the letter ‘Any takers?’ by Dr Najeeb A Khan. The writer correctly asserts that the “extravagant...
This refers to the letter ‘Solving the power crisis’ by Dr Najeeb A Khan. Thar coal is the solution to the...
Caretaker governments are not beholden to the people in the same way that elected governments are. For this reason,...
The lack of access to quality healthcare services in the country is a pressing concern that requires immediate action...