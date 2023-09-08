The escalating rate of joblessness is a matter of great concern, and urgent action is required to alleviate its impact on individuals, families, and the nation as a whole. The consequences of unemployment are far-reaching and extend beyond financial hardships. The frustration and despair experienced by those unable to find suitable employment opportunities can lead to social unrest and a decline in overall well-being. Additionally, the economic implications are significant, as a large portion of the population being unable to contribute to the workforce hampers the nation’s progress.

To combat this crisis, it is crucial for the government to focus on both short-term relief and long-term solutions. Immediate measures could include targeted job creation programmes, vocational training, and support for small and medium-sized enterprises, which often serve as the backbone of the economy. Long-term solutions should encompass education reforms that align the curriculum with the needs of the job market, fostering entrepreneurship, and attracting foreign investment. Collaboration between the public and private sectors, as well as partnerships with international organizations, can also play a pivotal role in addressing this challenge.

Saeed Ahmed

Karachi