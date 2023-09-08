Sugar prices are going up, exceeding the price of flour and milk and causing a dispute between the PML-N and the PPP. A PML-N leader, Ahsan Iqbal, has blamed the PPP’s Naveed Qamar, the former trade minister, for allowing sugar exports during their coalition government, which he believes contributed to the current sugar crisis in the country.

I would advise the current government not to allow the export of sugar to other countries in order to prevent shortages and further price increases.

Amir Yasin

Turbat