Better energy

This refers to the letter ‘Solving the power crisis’ (September 3, 2023) by Dr Najeeb A Khan. Thar coal is the solution to the ongoing power crisis as it presents a cheaper and more sustainable source of electricity.

We must also develop our renewable energy resources and limit power theft and line losses in order to avoid loadshedding and enhance the turnover of DISCOs.

Engr Asim Nawab

Islamabad