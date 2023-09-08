Caretaker governments are not beholden to the people in the same way that elected governments are. For this reason, there is most likely going to be no economic relief for ordinary Pakistanis in the near future. Things are not going to get better, street agitations will not do any good but will only worsen the situation. The bitter truth is that we have to help ourselves because no one else will rescue us from this mess. People ought to minimize their consumption of electricity, transport and sugar. Traders ought to open their stores early in the morning and close in the evening, as is done throughout the developed world. People must also stop using illegal power connections and selling things on the black market.
Malik ul Quddoos
Karachi
One of the most important issues the world faces today is climate change. Pakistan is among the countries worst...
The escalating rate of joblessness is a matter of great concern, and urgent action is required to alleviate its impact...
Sugar prices are going up, exceeding the price of flour and milk and causing a dispute between the PML-N and the PPP....
This refers to the letter ‘Any takers?’ by Dr Najeeb A Khan. The writer correctly asserts that the “extravagant...
This refers to the letter ‘Solving the power crisis’ by Dr Najeeb A Khan. Thar coal is the solution to the...
The lack of access to quality healthcare services in the country is a pressing concern that requires immediate action...