Caretaker governments are not beholden to the people in the same way that elected governments are. For this reason, there is most likely going to be no economic relief for ordinary Pakistanis in the near future. Things are not going to get better, street agitations will not do any good but will only worsen the situation. The bitter truth is that we have to help ourselves because no one else will rescue us from this mess. People ought to minimize their consumption of electricity, transport and sugar. Traders ought to open their stores early in the morning and close in the evening, as is done throughout the developed world. People must also stop using illegal power connections and selling things on the black market.

Malik ul Quddoos

Karachi