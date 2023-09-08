Govt approves Rs360m interest-free loans for LHC judges

LAHORE: The caretaker government of Punjab has approved interest-free loans of over Rs36 crore (Rs360 million) to 11 judges of the Lahore High Court (LHC).
The loan was approved by the caretaker cabinet when it had okayed the budget of province for the caretaker tenure. According to media reports, the Standing Committee on Finance of the caretaker provincial cabinet had approved interest-free loans to judges. Eleven judges of the high court will be given loans equal to their 36 basic salaries. The basic salary of these judges is more than 9 lakh rupees per month. Loans to high court judges will be interest-free for a period of 12 years.
He says elections would be held by end of February since early polls were impossible due to national security,...
Minister held working meeting with ambassador of Pakistan in connection with his departure from Russia, completion of...
Attack occurred in rugged countryside near Iran's border with Pakistan, official news agency IRNA reports
Previously, the delimitation of constituencies was to be completed by December 14
Political pundits are terming meeting unusual, as Durrani was inactive in politics for long time, played key role in...
There is another co-financing of $100m from EXIM/AIIB, which will add up total DRM financing to $400m for cash-starved...