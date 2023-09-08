Govt approves Rs360m interest-free loans for LHC judges

A general picture of Lahore High Court's building. — AFP/File

LAHORE: The caretaker government of Punjab has approved interest-free loans of over Rs36 crore (Rs360 million) to 11 judges of the Lahore High Court (LHC).

The loan was approved by the caretaker cabinet when it had okayed the budget of province for the caretaker tenure. According to media reports, the Standing Committee on Finance of the caretaker provincial cabinet had approved interest-free loans to judges. Eleven judges of the high court will be given loans equal to their 36 basic salaries. The basic salary of these judges is more than 9 lakh rupees per month. Loans to high court judges will be interest-free for a period of 12 years.