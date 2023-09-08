Durrani calls on Alvi at presidency

Former information minister Muhammad Ali Durrani. — Ministry of Information/File

ISLAMABAD: Former information minister Muhammad Ali Durrani called on President Dr Arif Alvi on Thursday at the President's House.

Political pundits are terming the meeting unusual, as Durrani was inactive in politics for a long time and played a key role in backdoor meetings.

It is pertinent to mention that Durrani had also met Shehbaz Sharif during the PTI government’s tenure when Shehbaz was in jail and later, he held a meeting with JUIF chief Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman.