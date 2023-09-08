Bushra records statement with NAB in Toshakhana case

ISLAMABAD: Bushra Bibi, PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s wife, Thursday recorded her statement with the Combined Investigation Team of National Accountability Bureau, Rawalpindi, in the Toshakhana case.
During around the four-hour grilling, she was asked how many gifts were taken from Toshakhana, to whom they were sold and who advised their sale before depositing them in the Toshakhana, sources said.
The details of the gifts given in the call-up notice to Bushra Bibi showed one locket with chain, a pair of ear tops, two rings and a pair of bracelet on 26-06-2019, one necklace (gold & diamond), one bracelet (gold and diamond), one ring (gold and diamond), and a pair of earrings (gold and diamond) on 18-09-2020, one necklace with chain, 1xpair of earrings, and a ring and bracelet watch on 21-05-2021.
