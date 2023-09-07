ACE probing four corruption cases against Elahi: DG

LAHORE: The Punjab Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Wednesday said it was investigating four corruption cases against former chief minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi.

At a press conference, ACE Director General Sohail Zafar Chattha said the former CM, by using his office, forged the Lahore Master Plan submitted by consultant and added fake documents to the plan and tried to get financial interest of Rs10 to 12 billion by converting agricultural land into residential and commercial land.

Elahi made illegal appointments in the Punjab Assembly and appointed people of his choice to more than 300 posts. The compiled results of testing service were changed to select his favourite candidates.

The ACE DG said during Elahi’s tenure, rules and regulations were violated for financial interests. He increased the crushing capacity of the Rahim Yar Khan Sugar Mills by 30,000 metric ton, which was a violation of the law and stipulated norms.

The former CM appointed a non-government employee to the position of principal secretary to chief minister and promoted Muhammad Khan Bhatti under the guise of deputation. He said a person, whose educational qualification was only FA and who did not even meet the standards of the Punjab Assembly, was made owner of the entire province. In response to a question, the DG official said the ACE was conducting indiscriminate operations against corrupt elements across Punjab.