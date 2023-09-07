Interior secretary Abdullah Sumbal dies

LAHORE: Interior Secretary Abdullah Khan Sumbal died due to cardiac arrest on Wednesday.According to details, Sambal had been seriously ill for the last four days.His died while being transported to the hospital due to deteriorating health conditions.



He was posted as Additional Secretary Interior last month. He was from 23rd Common of Pakistan Administrative Service (PAS). He had served on key positions in Punjab including Chief Secretary Punjab, Chairman Planning and Development Board, Secretary Finance, Secretary Information, Secretary Education, Commissioner Lahore and Special Secretary Health.

The late Sumbal was known as a humble and honest officer in the bureaucratic circles.

He belonged to a noted family of Mianwali. His father late Hayatullah Khan Sumbal was also a bureaucrat and served as home secretary in Punjab.

Minister for Interior Sarfraz Bugti expressed his heartfelt condolences to Sumbal’s family. Punjab chief minister also expressed his sorrow, describing Sumbal as an honest and dedicated professional in the public service.Former prime minister Shehbaz Sharif also expressed surprise at the sudden demise of Sumbal. In his message on the social media site X, he said, “I can’t believe this saddest of the news about the passing of Abdullah Khan Sumbal. I have known him for about two decades. He worked very closely with me as my Secretary as well as in other key field positions. I found him a thorough gentleman whose professional and personal integrity was beyond any iota of doubt.”