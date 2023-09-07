Pak Embassy in US rejects allegations of refusing visas to Pakistani-Americans

WASHINGTON: The Pakistan Embassy in the United States has rejected reports claiming that Pakistani Americans are being denied visas to visit their homeland.
“There is no truth to the rumours,” the embassy said in an X post. The embassy’s spokesperson clarified, “This is a misinformation and disinformation”.
The clarification came following the US State Department’s press briefing wherein a question was raised regarding visas of Pakistani-Americans being rejected for travelling to their homeland.
Earlier in the day, the US State Department told the media it was up to the consular officials at the Pakistan Embassy to issue or reject a visa request by a US citizen, and it did not relate to them.
LAHORE: The Punjab Anti-Corruption Establishment Wednesday said it was investigating four corruption cases against...
ISLAMABAD: For three decades, international mining companies have tussled with officials and locals over a patch of...
LAHORE: Interior Secretary Abdullah Khan Sumbal died due to cardiac arrest on Wednesday.According to details, Sambal...
KARACHI: Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Wednesday visited the residences of party’s two...
ISLAMABAD: Caretaker Prime Minister Anwar-ul-Haq Kakar has accorded his approval to a plan for jacking up the IT...
Khalil Hashmi has been designated as Pakistan’s ambassador to China as Moinul Haque