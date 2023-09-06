PPP ready for elections: Bilawal

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has reiterated the demand for general elections according to the Constitution so that the democratic government can solve the problems of people.

“The PPP has taken the country out of crises and moved towards stability in every difficult period,” he said in a meeting with the PPP Sindh Chapter President Nisar Ahmed Khuhro, former chief minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah, former federal minister Syed Naveed Qamar, former local government minister Sindh Nasir Hussain Shah and PPP Women Wing Sindh Chapter President Shagufta Jumani, who called on him separately at the Bilawal House in Karachi.

During the meetings, political and economic situation of the country, public issues and organizational matters were discussed. Bilawal said that his party was ready for the upcoming general elections and will participate in it vigorously.

While giving instructions to the party office-bearers and workers, he said Jiyalas should be mobilised throughout the country in connection with preparations for the general elections. “The party’s mother organisation as well as all units should be ready to play their dynamic and effective role by ensuring the door-to-door election campaign,” he instructed.

Bilawal said that it was not easy to get better results in the elections without active participation of women in the democratic system. “Women should play their positive role in general elections across the country,” he urged.

He also directed the concerned leaders of his party to fill the vacant party posts up to taluka/tehsil, union council and wards level immediately.

During the meeting, Murad Ali Shah told the party chairman that in view of the inflation and economic situation in the country, PPP’s previous government in Sindh had allocated subsidy for public transport so that the fares would not increase in the worst case of inflation, but the caretaker government has stopped such subsidy. He said the caretakers have also frozen the funds allocated for the development projects and also stopped the funds of the government hospitals of Sindh. In his response to Murad Ali Shah’s briefing, Bilawal said that solving the problems of the common man in the worst inflation should be the first priority of the administration. He said when people are grinding in the mill of inflation, the administration should take steps to provide all possible relief. “Putting public welfare projects in the cold storage in the current economic situation would also be against the human rights,” he contended.