Cipher controversy: Monitoring situation closely: US

WASHINGTON: The US Department of State reiterated on Tuesday that it has been monitoring the situation related to the cipher case closely. Responding to a question during a press briefing that if the US Congress had asked for an investigation into the cipher allegations, the State Department deputy principal spokesperson said, “We consult with our congressional partners on a number of issues. I am certainly not gonna speak to something like that to specificity.” The spokesperson then added that the United States was monitoring the situation closely. To another question about Pakistani Americans visas being denied by Pakistani authorities, the spokesperson maintained that if there were any issues that arise in this area, “it certainly would be something for Pakistani consular officials to speak to, and not anything that relates to the State Department.”
ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Finance has submitted a new plan for relief in electricity bills to the International...
LAHORE/ISLAMABAD: A war of words on Tuesday continued between the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz and Pakistan Peoples...
ISLAMABAD: With the possibility of approval for $350 million under the Resilient Institutions for Sustainable Economy ...
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has reiterated the demand for general elections...
ISLAMABAD: The caretaker government is contemplating different options for appointment of a new FBR chairman, probably...
ISLAMABAD: Army Chief General Asim Munir is on a two-day official visit to the Republic of Uzbekistan. The visit is...