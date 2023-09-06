Cipher controversy: Monitoring situation closely: US

WASHINGTON: The US Department of State reiterated on Tuesday that it has been monitoring the situation related to the cipher case closely. Responding to a question during a press briefing that if the US Congress had asked for an investigation into the cipher allegations, the State Department deputy principal spokesperson said, “We consult with our congressional partners on a number of issues. I am certainly not gonna speak to something like that to specificity.” The spokesperson then added that the United States was monitoring the situation closely. To another question about Pakistani Americans visas being denied by Pakistani authorities, the spokesperson maintained that if there were any issues that arise in this area, “it certainly would be something for Pakistani consular officials to speak to, and not anything that relates to the State Department.”