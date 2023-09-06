Two dead as torrential rains hit Bulgaria

SOFIA: At least two people died on Tuesday as torrential rains hit Bulgaria´s Black Sea coast, causing flooding and forcing hundreds of holidaymakers to be evacuated, officials said.

Incessant heavy rain and thunderstorms since late Monday have caused rivers to overflow, damaging bridges and cutting access to the whole region south of the southeastern coastal city of Burgas.

“At least several people have sadly lost their lives,” Prime Minister Nikolay Denkov told journalists from the flood-hit coastal town of Tsarevo. “Those who have died are one man and one woman,” he said, adding a few others remained unaccounted for. Several hundred holidaymakers vacationing along the coast have been evacuated to safer locations.