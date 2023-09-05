98 street criminals held

PESHAWAR: The local police have claimed to have arrested 98 street criminals during last month.Capital City Police Officer Ashfaq Anwar told reporters that a crackdown on street criminals was going on in the Peshawar district.He said that 42 gangs of snatchers, bike and car lifters and other street criminals were arrested during August.
