Tuesday September 05, 2023
98 street criminals held

By Bureau report
September 05, 2023

PESHAWAR: The local police have claimed to have arrested 98 street criminals during last month.Capital City Police Officer Ashfaq Anwar told reporters that a crackdown on street criminals was going on in the Peshawar district.He said that 42 gangs of snatchers, bike and car lifters and other street criminals were arrested during August.