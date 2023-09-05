Top BCCI officials arrive, say visit to focus on cricket

Newly elected Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president Roger Binny speaks to the media in Mumbai on October 18, 2022. — AFP

LAHORE: In a historic development, the President Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Roger Binny and Vice-President Rajeev Shukla crossed the Attari-Wagah border into Pakistan.

It is after 17 years that top Indian cricket officials have come to Pakistan. The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) invited the two officials to witness the Asia Cup matches in Lahore. This visit carries profound significance as it marks the first time that high-ranking BCCI officials have set foot in Pakistan since 2006 when Pakistan last hosted a bilateral cricket series. The BCCI declined to send the Indian cricket team to Pakistan for the Asia Cup, leading to the adoption of a unique ‘Hybrid Model’ for the tournament.

Binny and Shukla, upon their arrival in Pakistan, emphasised that their visit was solely cricket-oriented and devoid of political dimensions. They were cordially invited to a dinner hosted by the Governor of Punjab province in Pakistan, where representatives from Bangladesh, Afghanistan, and Pakistan were present.

Rajeev, a veteran within the Indian cricketing administration, noted that the power to make decisions regarding the resumption of bilateral cricketing ties rested with the Indian government, and they would adhere to the government’s recommendations.

Binny fondly recalled his last visit to Pakistan more than 16 years ago when he was part of the Asian Cricket Council. He commended Pakistan's hospitality and the warm welcome.

The Indian delegation includes Secretary to the Vice President Muhammad Akram. Binny expressed his admiration for the cricket-loving people of Pakistan. He also highlighted the significance of matches between Pakistan and India, considering them even bigger than the prestigious Ashes series.

Regarding the highly anticipated India-Pakistan match in the Asia Cup, Rajeev acknowledged it as a significant and exciting fixture. When asked about politics between India and Pakistan, the BCCI President stated that the board would refrain from commenting on political matters and would wait to see how things develop.

PCB Management Committee Chairman Zaka Ashraf met Binny and Rajeev and expressed hope that the visit will contribute towards establishing affable relations between the two boards.

The delegation will attend Asia Cup matches in Lahore on Tuesday (today) and Wednesday. Speaking to the media, Binny said: "It's good to visit Pakistan". "We will watch Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka match tomorrow," he added. "We have a long rich history," said Rajeev on the relations between the BCCI and the PCB.

Thanking the Indian delegation for their visit, Zaka expressed hope that the visit will act as a stepping stone in improving relations between the two cricketing boards. He also hoped that such visits might also lead to affable relations between the two countries.