JI observes World Hijab Day

LAHORE:Jamaat-i-Islami women wing of Lahore organised a gathering in front of Masjid Shuhada on Mall Road on the occasion of International Hijab Day.

Jamaat-i-Islami Lahore Ameer Advocate Ziauddin Ansari emphasised that the veil and modesty are crucial aspects of Islamic culture. He said that Hijab is a symbol of dignity and honour for women and its significance extends beyond women to encompass the entire society.

Women and media representatives participated in the event. Dr Humaira Tariq, Samina Saeed, Dr Samia Rahil Qazi and others also addressed the gathering.

They urged appropriate actions at the government level to highlight the attributes of modesty, chastity, and protection, and to present the mothers of believers as role models. They called for exemplary punishment to those involved in violence against women and demanded strict measures to curb drug abuse in educational institutions and video scandals.