Wasa urges citizens not to throw solid waste in nullahs

Rawalpindi:The Water and Sanitation Agency (Wasa) on Sunday urged the citizens not to throw garbage and solid waste in drains particularly, Nullah Leh.

According to Managing Director, Wasa, the Agency had launched an operation on the directives of Commissioner Rawalpindi Liaquat Ali Chatha against those dumping garbage and solid waste in nullahs.

He informed that Punjab government spends huge amount every year to clean nullahs and those who throw garbage and solid waste in the nullahs do not deserve any kind of concession.

In view of the rains, the citizens had been requested to cooperate with WASA staff to keep the nullahs clean, the MD said adding that the citizens should come forward and play their role to make the efforts of the sanitation department regarding cleanliness of nullahs a success. Filth and solid waste should only be deposited at garbage points from where it could easily be removed, he added.

The public is requested that as a responsible citizen, if they see any one throwing garbage and solid waste in Nullah Lai, immediately report to the police on 15, the MD added.