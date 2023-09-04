Typhoon Haikui makes landfall in Taiwan

TAITUNG, Taiwan: Typhoon Haikui made landfall and moved across Taiwan on Sunday, unleashing torrential downpours, whipping up winds and plunging thousands of households into darkness as the first major storm to hit the island directly in four years.

More than 7,000 people were evacuated from high-risk areas, hundreds of flights cancelled and businesses closed in preparation for the storm. Authorities reported that more than 40 people were injured from the storm, including at least two in mountainous Hualien county who were hurt after a falling tree hit a car.

Taiwan´s Central Weather Bureau confirmed to AFP that the typhoon made landfall at 3:40 pm (0740 GMT) in coastal Taitung, a mountainous county in lesser-populated eastern Taiwan.

Residents hunkered down indoors in the dark, staying away from windows as strong gusts of wind sent fallen trees and dislodged water tanks flying in the air, according to an AFP reporter. “I think this time it is serious,” said retired mechanic Chang Jhi-ming, 58, in Taitung.

“This is just beginning, the wind is just coming in and you can see trees toppling already.” Some marvelled at the sight of the massive waves around the harbour before Haikui made landfall.

“It´s been a while since any typhoon landed here, only today can you see such waves. A rare sight!” said farmer Chen Hsin-kuang, 62. More than 119,000 households lost power throughout the day as the typhoon swept through the southern and eastern regions, though over half saw it restored by nightfall.