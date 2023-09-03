Seven die in Thatta van-truck collision

SUKKUR: Seven people, including two brothers, lost their lives, while nine others injured in a collision between a Suzuki pickup and a truck on the National Highway near Chilya bus stand in Thatta on Saturday. Police and volunteers reached the spot and shifted the deceased and injured to a local hospital for medico-legal formalities.

The deceased were identified as Ali Mohammad, Rasool Bux, Maqbool, Ali Sher, Moula Bux and two unidentified, while the injured included Suzuki driver Mubark Shoro, Haroon Bangali, Peer Bux, Hameed, Ghulam Haider, Gulshan, Wahid and two unidentified. The condition of Mubarak Shoro and Haroon Bangali was said to be critical and thus they were referred to Karachi for treatment but succumbed to their injuries on the way.

Meanwhile, the Keenjhar police impounded the vehicles, however the truck driver managed to flee. The police said the labourers on board the Suzuki were going for fishing, while further investigation into the accident was underway.

Citizens said the accident occurred due to the dilapidated condition of the National Highway between Hyderabad and Thatta. They demanded the government construct a dual carriage road to safeguard the lives of commuters.