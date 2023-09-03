Punish abusers

It seems as if not a day goes by without some new report of a child being subjected to heinous cruelty and abuse, sometimes even at the cost of their lives. Following the Rizwana case, yet another horrifying incident has come to light, involving the rape, torture, and murder of a 10-year-old girl named Fatima Furiro allegedly at the haveli of an affluent Pir in Ranipur, Sindh. Child abuse persists in our country because the perpetrators often do not receive the punishment they deserve.

Criminals in our country either get a slap on the wrist while some even manage to avoid any punishment altogether, especially if they are wealthy and powerful. Even when there is public outrage, arrests might occur, but as the public’s attention fades, these individuals often wriggle their way out of prison. When individuals are not held accountable for their actions, they are more likely to commit further crimes. If the authorities are concerned about eradicating child abuse, they should set an example by giving abusers the punishment their crimes merit.

G Akbar Palijo

Larkana