Father of Princess Diana’s partner Dodi dies

LONDON: Billionaire Mohamed Al-Fayed, the father of Princess Diana’s late partner Dodi Al-Fayed, has died at the age of 94. The Egyptian businessman died on Friday morning, with his burial taking place later this evening at London Central Mosque, near Regents Park, after prayers, Sky News reports. Al-Fayed was the owner of Hotel Ritz Paris, and previously owned Harrods department store and Fulham Football Club. In 2023, his wealth was estimated to be $2 billion, ranking him 1,493 in the world. In a statement released by Fulham FC, his family said: “Mrs Mohamed Al Fayed, her children and grandchildren wish to confirm that her beloved husband, their father and their grandfather, Mohamed, has passed away peacefully of old age on Wednesday August 30, 2023.“He enjoyed a long and fulfilled retirement surrounded by his loved ones. The family have asked for their privacy to be respected at this time.”Al-Fayed’s son, Dodi Al-Fayed, was famously the partner of Diana, Princess of Wales. The pair died following a car crash in Paris in August 1997.