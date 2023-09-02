Moot discusses diet’s micronutrient deficiencies

LAHORE:Speakers Friday highlighted the critical role of stakeholders in combating micronutrient deficiencies in diet.

The Nutrition International in collaboration with National Fortification Alliance organised an annual review meeting of Food Fortification Programme. Participants from Food Department, National Fortification Alliance, Punjab Food Authority, Pakistan Standards and Quality Control Authority, PCSIR, Health Department, owners of edible oil manufacturing units and Pakistan Vanaspati Association of Pakistan attended the meeting. Chairing the event, Additional Secretary Food Kahlid Mehmood Tipu appreciated the efforts of NI, NFA and other stakeholders for reducing micronutrient deficiency in the country. He told the participants about the current status of Punjab Food Fortification Bill 2023 and expressed his commitment that his department would continue playing its role in addressing malnutrition in the province.

Dr Irfan Ullah, Deputy Country Director, Nutrition International highlighted the current status of malnutrition situation in the country and shared the best strategies to combat it that is impacting the lives of significant population of the country.

He also shared the role of Nutrition International in reducing micronutrient deficiencies in Pakistan. He briefed the participants on the role of Large Scale Food Fortification Program and said NI is working with 970 flour mills across the country in combating micronutrient deficiencies through wheat flour fortification.

He also highlighted critical role and support of industry, food department and Punjab Food Authority in this regard. Khawaja Masoud Ahmad, National Coordinator National Fortification Alliance, shed light on different initiatives taken by the government to address the malnutrition in the country.

Zameer Haider, National Program Manager, Nutrition International highlighted Nutrition International initiatives and progress on edible oil fortification. He shared that Nutrition International is working with over 150 edible oil mills to ensure the fortification. Talal Chaudhry, Executive Member Pakistan Vanaspati Manufacturing association appreciated the working of Nutrition International and pledged for his unwavering support and commitment of PVMA to facilitate edible oil fortification and make sure for quality product for end users. Representatives from PCSIR, PSQCA, PFA and IRMNCH also spoke.