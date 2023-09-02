Four women, minor girl electrocuted

Four women and a 3-year-old girl sustained burn injuries after being electrocuted by hanging electricity wires in Al Mustafa Colony, Chungi Amar Sadhu on Friday. The injured identified as Tuba, 18, wife of Ghulam Hussain, Ruksana, 50, wife of Arif, and Sajida, wife of Asad, were treated on the spot. The injured identified as Asma, 40, wife of Ishfaq, and Fatima, 3, daughter of Ishfaq, were admitted to a local hospital.