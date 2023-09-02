Revenge politics not acceptable: Shahzad Qureshi

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Information Secretary and former Sindh Assembly member Shahzad Qureshi has condemned the arrest of Sindh PTI President Haleem Adil Sheikh and said the arrest despite Sheikh’s bail is very shameful.

Revenge politics is being done by making bogus cases against the PTI, he said, adding that we will not bow down to oppression and abuse, and we hope for justice from the courts. The PTI leader further said that Murtaza Wahab is the selected mayor and running away from his work. The PPP has not done anything for Karachi in the past 15 years and has made Karachi an abandoned city, he added.