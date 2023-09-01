SECP holds roundtable

ISLAMABAD: The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) organised a roundtable discussion on Thursday with the chairpersons and CEOs of all insurance companies to firm up the strategic direction of the insurance sector for the next five years.

The event, titled “Journey to an insured Pakistan”, aimed at fostering an open and collaborative environment between stakeholders to work together for shaping the future of the insurance industry, which has a low penetration rate of 0.9% in the country.

SECP Chairman Akif Saeed highlighted the importance of the strategic plans to improve insurance coverage and cited international models where successful execution of long-term strategies steered the insurance sector’s growth, adaptability, and responsiveness to evolving needs and market conditions.

Finance Minister Shamshad Akhtar, who was the chief guest at the event, appreciated the efforts of the SECP in initiating the formulation of the five-year roadmap.