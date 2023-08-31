Kakar confident of Navy’s preparedness to meet threats, challenges

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar addressing the debriefing session of Pakistan Navys War Game "Shamsheer-e-Bahar IX" on August 30, 2023. — APP

KARACHI: Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar Wednesday emphasized the significance of war games in validating naval war plans in sync with the military and national security policy, besides exploring operational concepts and refining deployment strategies.

In a statement, the PM office said the prime minister, while addressing the debrief session of Pakistan Navy’s war game Shamsheer-e-Bahr IX, lauded the well-deliberated plans of the force commanders and insightful analysis of the war game, which would help crystallize operational plans for maritime security and seaward defence of Pakistan.

He also highlighted the enhanced responsibilities of the Pakistan Navy in ensuring the security of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor and Gwadar Port. Kakar expressed complete confidence in the preparedness of Pakistan Navy to meet all threats and challenges and reassured the government’s commitment to provide all available resources for its capacity building. Earlier upon arrival at the venue, the prime minister was received by Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi. The debrief was attended by high-level government officials and senior officers from tri-services.