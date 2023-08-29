Energy woes

This letter refers to the article ‘Circular debt and citizens’ woes’ (TNS, August 27, 2023) by Dr Ikramul Haq and Abdul Rauf Shakoori. The writers offer a comprehensive analysis of Pakistan’s energy challenges. Their well-structured overview highlights the intricate issues that contribute to the circular debt problem and its implications on citizens. The authors’ call for policy reforms aligning energy supply and demand and emphasize the need for a democratically-elected government to drive these changes.

This underscores the urgency of addressing this critical issue in order to attain sustainable economic growth. Their adept analysis serves as a thoughtful contribution to the ongoing discourse on Pakistan’s energy sector.

Sajjad Rizvi

Lahore