Energy woes

This letter refers to the article ‘Circular debt and citizens’ woes’ (TNS, August 27, 2023) by Dr Ikramul Haq and Abdul Rauf Shakoori. The writers offer a comprehensive analysis of Pakistan’s energy challenges. Their well-structured overview highlights the intricate issues that contribute to the circular debt problem and its implications on citizens. The authors’ call for policy reforms aligning energy supply and demand and emphasize the need for a democratically-elected government to drive these changes.
This underscores the urgency of addressing this critical issue in order to attain sustainable economic growth. Their adept analysis serves as a thoughtful contribution to the ongoing discourse on Pakistan’s energy sector.
Sajjad Rizvi
Lahore
Political instability has profoundly impacted Pakistan’s economic growth over the years. Frequent changes in...
In a world marked by expanding populations, shifting dietary patterns, and environmental challenges, the synergy...
Our people have been forced to carry the heavy burden of the follies of our leaders. It is time to put down this...
There is a dire need to provide relief to the beleaguered citizens of our country by dealing with the inflated...
The impact of inflation is far-reaching. It affects everything from our daily expenses to our long-term financial...
The successful cable car rescue operation in Battagram is a credit to the entire nation. SSG commandos, local...