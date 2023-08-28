Welfare bodies collaborate to launch free IT courses

PESHAWAR: Aziz Jan Trust and Saylani Welfare Trust have joined hands to introduce the Saylani Mass IT (SMIT) courses in the provincial capital.

This collaboration aims to provide essential IT skills to local youth, creating new avenues for personal and professional development, said a press release. The inaugural SMIT course event witnessed the participation of around 3,000 students at Qayyum Stadium on Sunday.

The event marked the inauguration of the Mohsin and Huma IT Centre, an initiative led by Aziz Jan Trust. The centre would provide intensive IT training to 1,000 students across varying course durations, ranging from six months to a year.

Guests including Senator Mohsin Aziz and Chairman of Saylani Trust Maulana Bashir Farooqi, attended the event and inaugurated the IT Centre.

Zafar Iqbal Jhagra, a former governor of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Afzal Chamria, along with representatives from diverse sectors, pledged their support for the educational initiative.

Aziz Jan Trust, the philanthropic arm of Aziz Group of Industries, has already set up Aziz Jan Institute of Learning at SOS Village Peshawar, which has provided education to over 1,200 underprivileged children.

Moreover, their charitable efforts extend to providing free meals to communities, including Lady Reading Hospital Peshawar, and offering scholarships to deserving students across various educational institutions.

The communication said Saylani Welfare Trust has now expanded into the sector of IT education. With a vision to train one million Pakistanis in IT programs and contribute to a 100-billion-dollar IT export industry, Saylani offers a diverse range of courses, from artificial intelligence to cloud computing, mobile app development, web development, graphic design, video animation, and CCNA. The joint efforts of Aziz Jan Trust and Saylani Welfare Trust are meant to empower the youth of Peshawar with essential skills for success in the IT landscape.