PCB MC discusses strategic initiatives and achievements

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board's (PCB) Management Committee Sunday approved the budget for the year 2023-24 and while counting the national team’s achievements decided to extend support to specially-abled teams and increase facilities for the fans.

The managing committee chairman Zaka Asharaf also threw some light on the International Cricket Council meeting.

The PCB Management Committee, chaired by Zaka Ashraf, convened for its second meeting at a local hotel in Karachi on Sunday. Among the committee's ten members, two, Mustafa Ramday and Zulfiqar Malik, participated online.

The Management Committee engaged in discussions regarding the board's budget for 2023-24, covering cricket operations, development, infrastructure, and strategic initiatives. Unanimous approval was granted for the budget.

Chairman Zaka Ashraf provided insights into his recent participation in the ICC annual meeting. He highlighted discussions related to the ICC financial model and his effective advocacy for PCB's interests during the meeting. His fellow committee members applauded his representation of Pakistan's cricketing aspirations and strategic vision.

The Management Committee congratulated the Pakistan men’s team on their series victory against Afghanistan and reclaiming the No. 1 position in the ICC ODI rankings. Inzamam-ul-Haq, chairman of the national selection committee, joined the meeting online and received accolades for his contribution.