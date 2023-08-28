CITY PULSE

Karwaan
The Full Circle Gallery is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by Shahzad Zar, Annal Haque, Hasan Baqer, Luluwa Lokhandwala, Kaneez Fatima, Kashish, Nida Fatima Syed, Rahat Tasneem, Sana Irfan, Sadia Shahid and Shabbir Mohammed. Titled ‘Karwaan’, the show will run at the gallery until September 1. Contact 0303-2239038 for more information.
Insaan Ko Baidaar To Ho Lainay Do
The National Academy of Performing Arts is holding a literary recitation from the work of Josh Malihabadi. Titled ‘Insaan Ko Baidaar To Ho Lainay Do’, the event will be held at 7:30pm on September 1 at the Zia Mohyeddin Theatre. Contact 0315-4560220 for more information.
In The Tiniest Stir
The Chawkandi Art gallery is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by Abid Aslam, Arslan Farooqi, Asif Ahmed, Irfan Channa, Hamza Bin Faisal, Marjan Baniasadi, Mirza Zeeshan, Onaiz Taji, Rahat Ali, SM Khayam and Syed Hussain. Titled ‘In The Tiniest Stir’, the show will run at the gallery until September 2. Contact 021-35373582 for more information.
Eclectic Mix 3.0
The Sanat Initiative is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by Aisha Gul, Ameema Saleem, Bazil Habib, Bilal Jabbar, Hamza Qazi, Jawwad Jan, Maryam Arslan, Ramsha Khan, Sameen Agha and Syeda Shiza Shahid. Titled ‘Eclectic Mix 3.0’, the show will run at the gallery from August 31 to September 7. Contact 0300-8208108 for more information.
Self Motif
The VM Art Gallery is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by S Khurram Abbas, Talia Noor and Wajiha Batool. Titled ‘Self Motif’, the show will run at the gallery until September 5. Contact 0345-7787663 for more information.
In Between Spaces
ArtChowk the Gallery is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by young female artists from Karachi: Abeeha Hussain, Alizeh Baqai, Haya Faruqui and Rida Fatima Solangi. Titled ‘In Between Spaces’, the show will run at the gallery from August 29 to September 8. Contact 021-35856030 for more information.
Between Meaning and Making
The Canvas Gallery is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by Rabeya Jalil. Titled ‘Between Meaning and Making’, the show will run at the gallery from August 29 to September 7. Contact 021-35861523 for more information.
Pakistan Theatre Festival 2023
The Arts Council of Pakistan, Karachi, is holding the ‘Pakistan Theatre Festival 2023’ from September 7 to October 8, bringing together seven international and 27 national theatre groups, with 45 shows, interactive workshops and talks. Contact 0300-0802391 for more information.
Endless Journey
The Koel Gallery is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by the first graduates of MPhil in Art & Design from the Indus Valley School of Art & Architecture: Adeela Shah, Babar Sheikh and Quratulain Qamar Choudry. Titled ‘Endless Journey’, the show will run at the gallery until September 6. Contact 021-35831292 for more information.
Telling Structures
The VM Art Gallery is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by Ghazanfar Iqbal and Ozair Bin Mansoor. Titled ‘Telling Structures’, the show will run at the gallery until September 5. Contact 0345-7787663 for more information.
Police on Sunday claimed to have arrested five members of a gang involved in making videos for blackmailing after...
A thoughtprovoking discourse was led by accomplished women leaders at the “Women Leadership and Leadership...
The family of a young man who was murdered by his brother in the Gulshan-e-Iqbal neighbourhood held a protest outside...
The District East police arrested six workers of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf on Sunday for holding a protest rally...
The Sindh High Court has set aside the life imprisonment sentence of two persons in a dacoity and murder case,...
Caretaker Sindh chief minister Justice Maqbool Baqar has taken notice of the rising cases of malaria infection in the...