Sunday August 27, 2023
Rawalpindi

CPO visits police stations

By APP
August 27, 2023

Rawalpindi: City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Khalid Hamdani made a surprise visit to Sadiqabad, New Town police stations here on Saturday. The CPO reviewed the police station building, front desk, records, and lock-up to ensure the provision of all possible resources to police stations. The CPO also inspected the facilities being provided to the public and directed that merit and justice must be provided to the people.