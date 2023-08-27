Horrific attack

The atrocious attacks on the homes and churches of the Christian community in Jaranwala are extremely shameful and condemnable. Islam stresses the need to protect the rights of minorities. Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah also emphasized the right of different religious groups to practice their faith. How was a mob able to run amok and storm the homes and churches of a Christian community in the middle of a city in Punjab? Where were our law-enforcement agencies? Where was civil administration when the defenceless Christians were targeted by an unruly mob?

The Punjab government needs to investigate this horrific incident and take the culprits to task so that they may not repeat such practices in future. The government must also take stringent action against the district administration for its laxity and dereliction in the performance of its duties.

Guldar Ali Khan Wazir

Zhob