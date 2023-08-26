FIA books child pornography mafia member

Islamabad: The Cybercrime Circle of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) have hunted down a member of a mafia engaged in running a child pornography, the Cybercrime Circle sources said Friday.

The official sources of the FIA, said that upon receiving information about the unethical trade, the Cybercrime Circle initiated investigation and collected evidences against the accused identified as Gul Tasib Khan hailing from Abbotabad.

The FIA’s Circle conducted raid after completing gathering evidences and arrested him from Abbotabad and recovered mobile phone sets, Memory Cards, SIMs of different mobile services and lots of objectionable picture of children.