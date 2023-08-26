Bigger BRICS

This letter refers to the news story ‘Pakistan invited to BRICS seminar in Johannesburg’ (August 24, 2023). This is good news for Pakistan. I believe Senator Mushahid Hussain Syed is the right choice to represent Pakistan at the seminar.

His views on international relations have always been very prudent. That the BRICS expansion is being supported by India is another welcome development. Pakistan joining BRICS would help improve regional ties.

Anas A Khan

Edmonton

Canada