Prison reform

There has been a lot of talk about the conditions in which former PM Imran Khan is being kept in prison. Politicians tend to be a rare sight in prisons, but this issue does indeed shine some light on the overcrowded and unsanitary conditions of our prisons. Jails, in my opinion, are a burden on the national economy and more prisoners mean more expenses on keeping them in jail. The number of prisoners can be reduced if bail laws are relaxed for the accused and those under trial.

Provisions must also be made for some categories of convicts to spend their sentences under house arrest. This will reduce public spending on prisons and enable better conditions in prisons by reducing problems like overcrowding.

Imtiaz Akhter

Rawalpindi